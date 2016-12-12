Breaking News
Businessmen sign $2mn contracts in Afghan-Iran economic exhibition
Afghan and Iranian businessmen signed contracts worth USD 2mn during the 2nd Afghanistan-Iran joint economic exhibition held in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan.
Over 10,000 people visited the exhibition which was held from December 6-9, and 32 Iranian and 8 Afghan firms participated in the exhibition.
One sidelines of the event, in a joint meeting Afghan businessmen called for importing some famous Iranian firms’ production lines.
The current volume of trade between Iran and Afghanistan is $2,600,000,000.
Wadsam
