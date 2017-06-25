China reaffirms support for Afghanistan in enhancing regional economic integration

in Afghan Business

The Chinese government reaffirmed its commitment to support Afghanistan in its peace and reconciliation process and as well as economic reconstruction.

Afghanistan President Mohammmad Ashraf Ghani and Chinese foreign Minister Wang Yi met on Saturday in Kabul to confer on strengthening mutual cooperation.

Regarding China as a good neighbor and a good partner, President Ghani assured the Chinese government that Afghanistan wishes to enhance cooperation with China in economy, trade, investment, electricity, transportation n and other areas.

Wang said China was willing to expand pragmatic cooperation with Afghanistan under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Chinese envoy also formally initiated a mediation bid to alleviate tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He said China was ready to set up a trilateral meeting mechanism among foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan to strengthen cooperation and dialogue in all fields.