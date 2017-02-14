English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Collecting old banknotes in 1 month is impossible: Afghan moneychangers

in Afghan Business

Collecting old banknotes in 1 month is impossible: Afghan moneychangers
14 Feb, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghanistan central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), announced last week that shabby banknotes would no longer be valid start of the coming solar year 1396 and called for collecting them from the market in one month.

However, moneychangers believe the period given was too short.

According to moneychangers, people are obliged to exchange the old notes against reduced rate–a process that is inflicting financial damage on the people.

Around 500 branches of the government and private banks have been tasked countrywide with collecting banknotes from people.

DAB’s deputy head Mohammad Qasim Rahimi said the collected unusable banknotes would be torched in front of the media after March 21.

The central bank has so far collected 25mn worth of old banknotes since February 1.

Every year, the bank torches and exchanges 3.3bn old banknotes and it requests people to handle banknotes with care.

According to the officials, this measure is as per Article 39 of Da Afghanistan Bank and it helps to prevent  wearing out of further banknotes in the market.

The following features seen in a banknote will make it invalid:

    Presence of a sticky material on the banknote

    Any writing or drawing on the banknote

    Any stamp on the banknote

    Poorly folded, wrinkled banknote

Moneychangers said the central bank had promised them extension in the time if failed to complete the mission until March 21.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan banknotesAfghanistan Central BAnkAfghanistan moneyAfghanistan moneychangers

Related Articles

Afghan Business 1 year ago China to provide USD 58mn for Afghanistan education sector

China to provide USD 58mn for Afghanistan education sector

The Chinese government pledges to grant USD 58mn for the development of Afghanistan’s education sector. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

Afghan Business 3 years ago Solar lights distributed to students in Jawzjan

Solar lights distributed to students in Jawzjan

Although Afghanistan imports electricity from the neighboring countries, there still exists a number of districts in the provinces that are

Afghan Business 4 years ago President Karzai orders the distribution of electronic IDs to begin in February

President Karzai orders the distribution of electronic IDs to begin in February

President Hamid Karzai sent a decree ordering the relevant ministries to begin the distribution of electronic identification cards as scheduled

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading