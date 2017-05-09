CSO estimates Afghanistan’s population at 29.2mn

in Afghan Business

According to the 1395 statistical yearbook by the Central Statistics Organization (CSO), Afghanistan’s population has reached 29.2mn.

The estimate shows 14.2mn of the population are women. Furthermore, 6.9mn people are living in urban centers and 20.8mn in rural areas.

The statistical yearbook, presented on Tuesday at a press conference in Kabul, provides data on agriculture, education, health, stock, industry, construction, rehabilitation, energy, services, foreign business, currency and foreign aid.

Some of the statistics include: