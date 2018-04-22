News Categories
DABS signs contracts worth $70.5mn for electricity projects in Bamyan
22 Apr, 2018 by Wadsam
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s national electricity company, signed three contracts worth USD 70.5mn for implementation of electricity projects in Bamyan with Indian and Chinese firms on Sunday in the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.
The three contracts are for the following:
- 180-km power transmission line from Doshi substation to Bamiyan which will be built with a total cost of $43.8mn
- 220-kV substation in Dasht-e-Azhdar of Bamyan province that will bear a cost of around $11.6mn
- Construction of electricity distribution network in Bamyan city worth $24.1mn. The network will supply electricity to 20,000 families in the first phase and 350,000 families will eventually benefit.
