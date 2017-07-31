DABS warns gov’t officials to clear power bills

in Afghan Business

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s national power company, have warned government officials to clear their electricity bills amounting to seven billion Afghanistan within the next 10 days or their names would be made public.

“The list has been shared with the Presidential Palace, the Attorney General Office and the police headquarters to bring pressure on power bills defaulters,” said DABS spokesperson Wahid Tawhidi in an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News (PAN).

According to the source, some government officials have “thrashed” DABS officers for giving the electricity bill.

DABS have told a number of the defaulters to pay their arrears in installments in next 10 years, but they still have not cooperated.

Last year, DABS shared the names of a number of defaulters with the media and as a result, managed to collect over 1.5mn Afghanis from the defaulters.