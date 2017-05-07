English | دری
Direct flights between Afghanistan & Qatar to launch soon

in Afghan Business

07 May, 2017 by
Afghanistan and Qatar have agreed to launch direct flights between the two countries by October of this year, according to a statement from the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA).

The agreement was made at the meeting between a delegation of the ACAA, led by  the deputy headDr. Mohammad Qasim Wafayee,  with Qatar Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday in Doha.

The two parties conferred on direct flights, amendments to the air service agreement and Qatar’s cooperation on enhancing civil aviation security in Afghanistan.

According to a statement from ACAA, a total of 14 flights will be operated every week between Afghanistan and Qatar as per the agreement.

Afghanistan is expected to present a list of its civil aviation needs with Qatar , adds the statement.
