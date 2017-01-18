Breaking News
Distrust over NUG continues among Afghans: New poll shows
$7bn injected into Afghanistan’s economy through aid for migrants
Afghan parliament approves draft budget for 1396 fiscal year
Civil society actors from northern provinces meet to intensify cooperation
UAE supports Afghanistan in various sectors
Afghanistan, Pakistan back ‘Beyond Boundaries Project’
A new poll conducted by the Center for Strategic and Regional Studies (CSRS) indicates that distrust among Afghans over the National Unity Government’s policies on economy, security and corruption continues.
On the basis of the poll, almost 90% of Afghan believe the government is facing serious challenges. 70% doubt the government’s anti-graft strategies. 71% are skeptical about government’s economic policies, with 89% of the respondents saying government failed to create jobs for Afghans. And, 58% believe the security situation is likely to deteriorate.
The CSRS talked with at least 701 Afghans in the country’s major cities.
Meanwhile, deputy presidential spokesperson Shahhussain Murtazawi has said the NUG has had considerable achievements in the past two years. He highlighted the opening of several trade and transit routes as the main accomplishments of the NUG since its formation.
With regards to corruption, Murtazawi said there was “political will” to combat the trend and added that the Anti-Corruption Criminal Justice Center has taken some practical steps.
