Dubai visa issuance problem resolved: Afghan Department of Passport
The Afghan Department of Passport has announced that the problem with the issuance of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visas to Afghan citizens has been resolved.
Mateen Sarfaraz, Deputy Head of the Department, has written on his official Facebook Page:
“The Department of Passport through the Afghan Foreign Ministry has reached to a new agreement with the UAE Embassy in Kabul to resolve the visa issue. In order to obtain the UAE Visa, Afghan citizens must go to the Department of Passport with their new electronic passports or old passports, National ID Card (Tazkira) and the visa application form.”
The post further states that the Department’s authorities will mention the following details in the last page of the passport:
Name- As per the Tazkira
Family Name
Father Name
Grandfather Name
Date of Birth
New Passport Number
Old Passport Number
Place of Issuance
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had imposed restrictions on Afghan citizens visiting the country in 2015.
Under the imposed restrictions, the Afghan citizens were obliged to verify their passports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan before they could become eligible to obtain a UAE visa.
In December 2015, the Afghan authorities reached to a new agreement with the UAE officials where visas would be granted to Afghan citizens once the Central Passport Department inserted the ‘Father Name’ of the passport holder in the electronic passports.
The issue was caused by the new electronic Afghan passports in which the passport holder’s First Name and Family Name were mentioned but not the Father Name. On the other hand, the UAE officials said the specifications of the Afghan citizens were recorded by their First Name and Father Name in their records.
The problem has not been resolved even though my nephew passport’s was verified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan though the visa has been rejected thrice times. I hope to reconsider and kindly resolve the problem as soon as possible.