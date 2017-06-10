Electricity transformer installed in Jalalabad resolves 75% of load shedding

in Afghan Business

A third electricity transformer has been installed in Jalalabad city of eastern Nangarhar province providing an additional electricity supply of 40 megawatts of electricity

The province previously received 72 Megawatts of electricity.

Provincial Governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal said the activation of the transformer resolves up to 75% of load shedding and pave the way for the supply of electricity for up to 16,000 residents of the city.

Built at a cost of USD 5mn, the third transformer is installed by Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s national electricity company.

According to Governor Mangal, work on installation of electricity pillars for the supply of an additional 220 mega watt electricity will kick off in the near future.