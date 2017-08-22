EU approves aid package to Afghanistan worth 100 million Euros

in Afghan Business

The European Union (EU) approved on Monday an aid package worth 100 million Euros (USD 118 million) under a State Building Contract (SBC) to support implementation of key reforms in Afghanistan.

“The allocation approved today is a very tangible demonstration of the EU’s long-standing commitment to Afghanistan and its people. Following an overall positive review of progress on key reform commitments, the EU’s State Building Contract makes a direct contribution to the National Budget and provides the Government of Afghanistan with substantial financial resources and flexibility to allocate these where they are most needed,” EU Special Representative and Head of Delegation Franz-Michael Mellbin said as quoted in the statement from the Delegation of the EU to Afghanistan.

The package is aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability, improving public financial management, state budget transparency and development policies.

According to Afghan Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi, the approval of this allocation means that Afghanistan has been making significant progress in crucial areas such as public policy, macroeconomic, financial management and budget transparency and oversight.

The SBC supports the Government of Afghanistan to implement the reform agenda presented at the Brussels Conference on Afghanistan held in October 2016, as set out in the Afghanistan National Peace and Development Framework and the associated National Priority Programs, to promote effective governance, women’s economic empowerment and basic service delivery (Citizens’ Charter).