EU Funds Four Cold Storage Facilities in Balkh Province

in Afghan Business

14 Jul, 2018
Four cold storage facilities for pomegranate are going to be built in Khulm district in Balkh province by the end of this year with financial support from the European Union.

Agriculture Minister Nasir Ahmad Durani said the facilities would be of medium size and would help standardize exports.

“These programs will help standardize our exports and we will try to implement some infrastructure projects besides the European Union’s programs,” he said.

Meanwhile, the EU delegation to Afghanistan said they would continue their effort to help expand Kabul’s export of fruit to Afghanistan.

“We are working also to promote the export of produce for our farmers so they can reach more regional markets and we are also able to preserve the quality of this produce for the European market,” said Gonzalo Serrano de la Rosa, Team Leader: Economic and Regional Development at European Union office in Afghanistan.

Lack of storage facilities is one of the major challenges facing Afghanistan’s agriculture business.

According to officials, more than 2,800 cold storage units have been built across the country over the past three years.

The Afghan government plans to establish 500 more units this year.
