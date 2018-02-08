Exhibition for Afghan women products kicks off in Kabul

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AWCCI) with support from USAID-Promote has organized a two-day exhibition showcasing industrial goods produced by Afghan women.

The event kicked off on Thursday in Kabul and 30 businesswomen put their products on display in 30 stalls at the exhibition.

Manizha Wafiq, head of the AWCCI, said the exhibition named “Women in Economy” is held for companies owned by women or companies where mostly women work.

Similar exhibitions have already been inaugurated in Heart, Mazar, Jalalabad and Kandahar provinces.