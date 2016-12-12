Experts agree to rebuild one of the Buddha statues of Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Afghan, German, Japanese and French specialists met in German city of Munich to discuss whether two ancient statues of Buddha in Bamyan, Afghanistan should be restored.

The Afghan government has agreed with international experts to repair one of the Buddha statues called ‘Shahmama’ using the original material. The participants in the meeting also agreed to establish a recreation park in the area between the two statues.

This comes as previous meetings on rehabilitation of the statues had failed to reach a decision.

The Taliban dynamited the 56m Salsal statues and its female 38m Shamama in 2001 and left the world in shock.

An international conference on the future of the statues will be held in Tokyo in October next year to discuss how to repair the statue.