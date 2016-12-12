English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Experts agree to rebuild one of the Buddha statues of Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Experts agree to rebuild one of the Buddha statues of Afghanistan
12 Dec, 2016 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghan, German, Japanese and French specialists met in German city of Munich to discuss whether two ancient statues of Buddha in Bamyan, Afghanistan should be restored.

The Afghan government has agreed with international experts to repair one of the Buddha statues called ‘Shahmama’ using the original material. The participants in the meeting also agreed to establish a recreation park in the area between the two statues.

This comes as previous meetings on rehabilitation of the statues had failed to reach a decision.

The Taliban dynamited the 56m Salsal statues and its female 38m Shamama in 2001 and left the world in shock.

An international conference on the future of the statues will be held in Tokyo in October next year to discuss how to repair the statue.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan buddha statueAfghanistan warBuddhaShamama statueTaliban

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Solar power lights up Shiberghan's streets

Solar power lights up Shiberghan's streets

As many as 481 solar panels have been installed in Shiberghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan province. The streetlight project,

Afghan Business 2 years ago Trade ties with China a basic need of Afghanistan

Trade ties with China a basic need of Afghanistan

After the announcement of China’s readiness to further commercial relations with Afghanistan, Afghan officials are enhancing focus on expanding these

Afghan Business 2 years ago New Agriculture Minister hopes to spark “agricultural revolution”

New Agriculture Minister hopes to spark “agricultural revolution”

Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Assadullah Zamir, unveiled his 100-day action plan which will be carried out in

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading