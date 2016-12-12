Breaking News
Job fair held in Herat University
Afghanistan receives $83.5mn from WB for bringing reforms
“Office” established to provide desk space to startups
Afghanistan more conducive for business today: Ambassador Mohib
TAPI pipeline to receive $2.5bn credit facility from Siemens
Government slammed for lack of balance in next fiscal year’s budget
Experts agree to rebuild one of the Buddha statues of Afghanistan
Afghan, German, Japanese and French specialists met in German city of Munich to discuss whether two ancient statues of Buddha in Bamyan, Afghanistan should be restored.
The Afghan government has agreed with international experts to repair one of the Buddha statues called ‘Shahmama’ using the original material. The participants in the meeting also agreed to establish a recreation park in the area between the two statues.
This comes as previous meetings on rehabilitation of the statues had failed to reach a decision.
The Taliban dynamited the 56m Salsal statues and its female 38m Shamama in 2001 and left the world in shock.
An international conference on the future of the statues will be held in Tokyo in October next year to discuss how to repair the statue.
