English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Female Entrepreneurs Changing the Narrative About Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Female Entrepreneurs Changing the Narrative About Afghanistan
15 May, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghanistan’s first private business incubator, Startup Valley, has graduated its second group of 22 female entrepreneurs. 

The new graduates are now set to take their business concepts to market. For five months, the course, administered by AGHAEZ Professional Services and supported by USAID: Promote Women in the Economy (WIE), trained, mentored, and provided networking and learning opportunities for the young entrepreneurs. They interacted with other Startup Valley beneficiaries who have already navigated the startup and launch processes.

“Young entrepreneurs are the future of the country and are at the forefront of economic development and sustainability in Afghanistan. We congratulate the hard work and entrepreneurial vision of these young women,” said Susan DeCamp, Director of USAID’s Gender Office.

The new business concepts range from a computer education center for the hearing impaired, organic jam production, to quail farming. Startup Valley and WIE will continue to provide six months of follow-up advisory and technical support.

“Nurturing entrepreneurial mindset in youth will change the narrative about Afghanistan, as our new generation thinks about advancing the Afghan economy through innovation and social enterprise ventures,” said Ahmad Fahim Didar, Executive Director of AGHAEZ Professional Services.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago China urges world to act on promises to Afghanistan

China urges world to act on promises to Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS: The peace reconstruction process in Afghanistan is now at a crucial juncture, a Chinese envoy said, calling on

Afghan Business 4 years ago US will not abandon Afghan women

US will not abandon Afghan women

Twelve years ago this week, the Taliban regime retreated from Kabul. Children were finally free to fly kites, women emerged

Afghan Business 3 years ago Afghans busy hunting for gold in Takhar

Afghans busy hunting for gold in Takhar

Residents in Taloqan capital city of northern Takhar province have been sifting and washing river sand in search of gold

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading