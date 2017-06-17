First Afghan-India air corridor flight to operate over the next 2 days
India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the first flight of the Afghanistan-India air corridor is likely to operate in the weekend or early next week.
“The flight will take Indian products to Afghanistan and will bring Afghan products to India. The first flight will be from Delhi to Kabul and will start this weekend or next week,” said India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay.
Earlier, Afghan authorities had reported that the flight would leave Kabul for Delhi on June 15.
The cargo will be flying over Pakistan’s soil; therefore, it is believed that both India and Afghanistan will have to disclose the type of cargo being carried by the plane.
The cargo service enables Afghanistan to find access to key markets abroad and boost its exports of dry fruits and carpet industries.
Afghanistan began to look for an air corridor as an alternative trade route to the Afghan-Indian trade land route which faces repeated resistance from Pakistan.
Related Articles
Afghan Finance Ministry allocates USD 1mn for designing Bakhshabad dam
Farah Governor Mohammad Akram Khpelwak said the Finance Minister has allocated USD 1mn for a detailed design of the Bakhshabad
New Baghlan Sugar Company produces 570 tons of sugar
The New Baghlan Sugar Company has produced over 570 tons of sugar during sugar beet cultivation season in 2014, the
Afghan skies lucrative for UAE carriers
The UAE-Afghanistan route is proving to be a lucrative and vital business for UAE carriers. Currently, Dubai-based carrier Flydubai flies