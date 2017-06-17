English | دری
News Categories  
Category

First Afghan-India air corridor flight to operate over the next 2 days

in Afghan Business

First Afghan-India air corridor flight to operate over the next 2 days
17 Jun, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the first flight of the Afghanistan-India air corridor is likely to operate in the weekend or early next week.

“The flight will take Indian products to Afghanistan and will bring Afghan products to India. The first flight will be from Delhi to Kabul and will start this weekend or next week,” said India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay.

Earlier, Afghan authorities had reported that the flight would leave Kabul for Delhi on June 15.

The cargo will be flying over Pakistan’s soil; therefore, it is believed that both India and Afghanistan will have to disclose the type of cargo being carried by the plane.

The cargo service enables Afghanistan to find access to key markets abroad and boost its exports of dry fruits and carpet industries.

Afghanistan began to look for an air corridor as an alternative trade route to the Afghan-Indian trade land route which faces repeated resistance from Pakistan.
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistanAfghanistan TradeAfghanistan-India

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghan Finance Ministry allocates USD 1mn for designing Bakhshabad dam

Afghan Finance Ministry allocates USD 1mn for designing Bakhshabad dam

Farah Governor Mohammad Akram Khpelwak said the Finance Minister has allocated USD 1mn for a detailed design of the Bakhshabad

Afghan Business 2 years ago New Baghlan Sugar Company produces 570 tons of sugar

New Baghlan Sugar Company produces 570 tons of sugar

The New Baghlan Sugar Company has produced over 570 tons of sugar during sugar beet cultivation season in 2014, the

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghan skies lucrative for UAE carriers

Afghan skies lucrative for UAE carriers

The UAE-Afghanistan route is proving to be a lucrative and vital business for UAE carriers. Currently, Dubai-based carrier Flydubai flies

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading