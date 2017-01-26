First-ever rice mill inaugurated in Nangarhar

in Afghan Business

The first-ever rice mill was officially inaugurated in eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday.

A local company, Sami Ibrahim Construction, has invested USD 1.5mn in the building of the factory, with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) bearing 15% of the cost.

Factory’s head, Ghulam Nabi, said the mill has the ability to process and supply rice to many provinces of Afghanistan.

He added that the mill could provide job opportunities to nearly 4,000 farmers and workers.

“Currently, we have contracted about 1,500-2,000 farmers. This number can reach 4,000 in the near future,” said Nabi.

Local farmers are happy about this investment and have urged international organizations to support such investments in order to help them compete with other countries.

Meanwhile, provincial agriculture department assured about the quality of the factory and said it would encourage other entrepreneurs to invest in the province.