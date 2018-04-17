Breaking News
400 Afghan Women Trained to Join the Government Workforce
First RECCA Ambassadorial Coordination Meeting of 2018 held in Kabul
First Expert Group Meeting on Lapis Lazuli Route Agreement held in Turkmenistan
Afghan Finance Minister briefs Lower House on national revenue
Turkish, Afghan traders meet to discuss joint investment opportunities
Afghan Economic Growth to remain at 2.5% in 2018, 2019 amid political instability
The First Expert Group Meeting on the implementation of the Lapis Lazuli Route Agreement held with the participation of experts from Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey on April 13, 2018 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
The delegation of Afghanistan included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and Industries and the Ministry of Transport.
The experts discussed the implementation mechanism as well as the two protocols on visa and transportation. Other topics of discussions included customs cooperation, taxation and tariffs.
The Lapis Lazuli Route Agreement was signed on November 15, 2017 on the sidelines of the RECCA VII in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
