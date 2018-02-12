English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

First group of Afghan female coders develop game to combat opium

in Afghan Business

First group of Afghan female coders develop game to combat opium
13 Feb, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghanistan’s first group of female coders have developed a game called Fight Against Opium in an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of opium.

The game is based on stories told by the brother of Khatera Mohammadi, one of the coders. Her brother worked as  a translator for US soldiers in the Helmand province, a key poppy-growing province of Afghanistan controlled mostly by the Taliban.

The players have five lives to clear out the fields while watching for land mines, drug traffickers and enemies hiding in fields.

The group of coders learned how to code at  Afghanistan’s first all-female coding school, Code to Inspire in western Herat province.

Code to Inspire is founded by Fereshteh Forough, a young Afghan woman entrepreneur who has helped open up the world to women through computers.

The game is currently not available to play outside of Afghanistan.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan female codingAfghanistan gamesAfghanistan opiumCode to Inspire

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 months ago US Ambassador visits Kandahar to discuss ongoing partnership

US Ambassador visits Kandahar to discuss ongoing partnership

U.S. Embassy Kabul Special Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Hugo Llorens visited Kandahar today and met with Kandahar Deputy Governors Abdul Hanan

Afghan Business 6 years ago Expansion and intensification of Afghan German Development Cooperation

Expansion and intensification of Afghan German Development Cooperation

Today, the Minister of Finance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Dr. Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal (MoF), and Dirk Niebel, Federal

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan’s first ever footwear retailer opens in Kabul city

Afghanistan’s first ever footwear retailer opens in Kabul city

The first ever Afghan-made footwear retail store was inaugurated on Monday in the capital city of Kabul. The USD 40,000

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading