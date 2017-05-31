English | دری
News Categories  
Category

First India-Afghanistan air cargo scheduled for June 15

in Afghan Business

First India-Afghanistan air cargo scheduled for June 15
31 May, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The India- Afghanistan air corridor project, which was an announced by President Ghani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, enters implementation phase today.

An agreement to that effects was signed between Nader Omar , CEO of Ariana Airlines, and Atiqullah Nasrat, CEO of ACCI. Others present in the signing ceremony were Ajmal Ahmady, senior economic advisor to the President of Afghanistan, officials from Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of Commerce and representatives from the business community.

This program, which is funded by the Government of Afghanistan, will help the private sector export their goods to India by air and also increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

The first cargo flight between the two capitals is scheduled for June 15, 2017.
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistanAfghanistan TradeAfghanistan-IndiaAfghanistan-India Air CargoAfghanistan-India trade

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Afghan National Development Strategy must be on the basis of domestic resources: Legislators

Afghan National Development Strategy must be on the basis of domestic resources: Legislators

A number of parliamentarians urged President Ghani’s administration to plan the Afghan National Development Strategy (ANDS) on the basis of

Afghan Business 2 years ago Afghans call for boycotting Pakistani products

Afghans call for boycotting Pakistani products

Afghans have started war against Pakistan on social media by campaigning to boycott their products and currency. This comes after

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghanistan’s Dairy Production Declining

Afghanistan’s Dairy Production Declining

Despite its history of livestock, Afghanistan’s dairy production is reducing day by day. Lack of necessary possibilities and attention from

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading