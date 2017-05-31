First India-Afghanistan air cargo scheduled for June 15

in Afghan Business

The India- Afghanistan air corridor project, which was an announced by President Ghani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, enters implementation phase today.

An agreement to that effects was signed between Nader Omar , CEO of Ariana Airlines, and Atiqullah Nasrat, CEO of ACCI. Others present in the signing ceremony were Ajmal Ahmady, senior economic advisor to the President of Afghanistan, officials from Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of Commerce and representatives from the business community.

This program, which is funded by the Government of Afghanistan, will help the private sector export their goods to India by air and also increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

The first cargo flight between the two capitals is scheduled for June 15, 2017.