First Phase of Kabul’s Metro Bus Service to Roll Out Soon

in Afghan Business

Kabul municipality hope to roll out the first phase of the metro bus service in Kabul city by the end of the solar year.

The contract for the project was signed with an Indian company last year; however, due to some delays the project has faced some delays.

According to municipal officials, the design work is about to be completed, but the procurement process has not been finalized yet.

Kabul Municipality spokesman Abdul Jalil Sultani told Tolo News that lack of capacity on the part of local companies and a lack of interest by foreign companies were the main reasons behind the delay.

The first phase of the project will cover 8 kilomters route between Deh Afghanan area and Sara-e-Shamali. The route for the second phase of the project starts from Baraki and connects with Deh Afghanan area, covering Koteh Sangi and Deh Mazang.

Around 111 kilometers of the city will be covered with metro bus service in the next phases which will include Dar-ul-Aman, Karte-e-Naw, and Dasht-e-Barchi in the west.

The total cost of the project is estimated at USD 250mn.