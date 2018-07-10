English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

First Phase of Kabul’s Metro Bus Service to Roll Out Soon

in Afghan Business

First Phase of Kabul’s Metro Bus Service to Roll Out Soon
10 Jul, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Kabul municipality hope to roll out the first phase of the metro bus service in Kabul city by the end of the solar year.

The contract for the project was signed with an Indian company last year; however, due to some delays the project has faced some delays.

According to municipal officials, the design work is about to be completed, but the procurement process has not been finalized yet.

Kabul Municipality spokesman Abdul Jalil Sultani told Tolo News that lack of capacity on the part of local companies and a lack of interest by foreign companies were the main reasons behind the delay.

The first phase of the project will cover 8 kilomters route between Deh Afghanan area and Sara-e-Shamali. The route for the second phase of the project starts from Baraki and connects with Deh Afghanan area, covering Koteh Sangi and Deh Mazang.

Around 111 kilometers of the city will be covered with metro bus service in the next phases which will include Dar-ul-Aman, Karte-e-Naw, and Dasht-e-Barchi in the west.

The total cost of the project is estimated at USD 250mn.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan busKabul metrobus

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 months ago Afghan female entrepreneur hopes to promote domestic products

Afghan female entrepreneur hopes to promote domestic products

Female entrepreneur Kubra Dastagerzada started her food business four years ago with the hope to promote domestic products. She produces

Afghan Business 3 years ago The completion of utility projects in Ghor province help over 16,000 families

The completion of utility projects in Ghor province help over 16,000 families

The National Solidarity Program (NSP) of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD)  has completed 124 utility projects in

Afghan Business 2 years ago 120 Afghan engineers complete seminar on construction survey methods & instruments

120 Afghan engineers complete seminar on construction survey methods & instruments

Following last year’s training on topographical surveys, 120 engineers from technical departments from the six Northern provinces in Afghanistan participated

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading