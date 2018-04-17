Breaking News
400 Afghan Women Trained to Join the Government Workforce
...
First RECCA Ambassadorial Coordination Meeting of 2018 held in Kabul
...
First Expert Group Meeting on Lapis Lazuli Route Agreement held in Turkmenistan
...
Afghan Finance Minister briefs Lower House on national revenue
...
Turkish, Afghan traders meet to discuss joint investment opportunities
...
Afghan Economic Growth to remain at 2.5% in 2018, 2019 amid political instability
...
First RECCA Ambassadorial Coordination Meeting of 2018 held in Kabul
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the first RECCA Ambassadorial Coordination Meeting of 2018 today in Kabul.
The meeting was attended by the Heads of Mission of the RECCA regional and partner countries and organizations, deputy ministers and high level representatives from the line ministries as well as the private sector institutions.
Addressing the meeting, Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Cooperation Adela Raz highlighted some of the new achievements of the Afghan government in the energy, trade and transit as well as transport sectors.
“Thanks to our collective efforts and achievements, regional economic cooperation has now taken root in our wider region and many aspect of connectivity including energy and transport connectivity as well as digital connectivity continue to make progress. People and businesses across the region have already started benefiting from greater connectivity and expanded trade and have loudly voiced their support to the ongoing regional cooperation efforts in the wider region,” said Raz.
The meeting also included presentations on TAPI gas pipeline project, CASA 1000 and TAP 500, the Chabahar Corridor, priority railway segments, and the RECCA Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
In addition, two policy papers on regional economic cooperation and women’s entrepreneurship development under the RECCA Brief Policy Series were also launched.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghanistan’s economy becoming less reliant on narcotics
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Afghan economy’s reliance on opium production has declined in
Afghan Foreign Affairs Minister woos Azerbaijan investors
During his visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, Afghan Foreign Affairs Minister met with the officials to discuss development of economic ties
Railway track has become a problem rather than a solution to Afghan traders
The 75km railway track built in Hairatan port of Mazar-e-Sharif-e-Sharif with financial support from the Asian Development Bank was aimed