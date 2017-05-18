Gender and Human Rights Training for 20 Teacher Trainers in Balkh

in Afghan Business

The Afghan-German Cooperation’s program for basic education (BEPA) and the Teacher Education Directorate (TED) jointly conducted a one-week training on gender and human rights for lecturers of Teacher Training Centers (TTC) in Afghanistan.

The training introduced modern teaching methods to the participants and focused on a learner-Centered approach. More than 14,000 students will benefit from improved teaching methods.

Participants came from the TTC’s in the provinces Balkh, Samangan, Imam Saheb, Herat, Badakhshan, Takhar, Kandahar, Bameyan, Nangarhar and Laghman. The TTC in Mazar-e Sharif hosted the training.

One participant, Shahrbanoo from Bamyan TTC, said: ”I think this subject should be compulsory for all students in TTC. Because for now we just teach the Human Rights course in 3 departments (English, Social studies and Islamic studies).”

At the training, participants learned how to apply more learner-Centerd methods and how to develop innovative and modern timetables for gender and human rights courses. Lerner-Centerd education shifts the focus of instruction from the teacher to the student. This method implies for students to carry responsibility in order to develop autonomy and independence – beyond their days in school. By 2020, TED aims at introducing the newly developed course in the entire country. The Afghan-German Cooperation supports the process financially and technically.

Students from all over Afghanistan will directly benefit from the TTC lecturers’ newly acquired knowledge and skills. Future teachers will not only receive high-quality education, but they will also pass on the acquired skills throughout their career.

Last week’s training was not the first measure to promote gender and human rights at TTCs. A similar workshop was conducted in April 2016. In order to make these trainings sustainable, the organizers chose high-potential participants to become master trainers. In future, they will train lecturers in their respective provinces themselves.

The Afghan-German Cooperation’s program for basic education (BEPA) and the Teacher Education Directorate (TED) will continue working with lecturers from the Teacher Training Centers’ (TTCs) in order to promote quality education for all Afghans.

Implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, the Basic and Secondary Education Program (BEPA) is dedicated at strengthening the capacity of the Afghan school system and improving access to education. To achieve this objective, BEPA focuses on improving the quality of teacher education to provide high-quality education to all Afghan children. In cooperation with lecturers and student teachers, BEPA develops and implements a practice-oriented teacher-training program at teacher training colleges.