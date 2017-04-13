German funded Kunduz-Khum Highway project inaugurated

in Afghan Business

Afghan Minister of Public Works Mahmod Baligh inaugurated phase one and two of the Kunduz-Khulm highway on Wednesday.

Strengthening trade in the two northern provinces of Afghanistan and improving traffic system, the highway connects Khulm’s district in Balkh to Kunduz province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Minister Baligh said the highway was a strategic and vital project for Afghanistan.

On his part, German official Michael Weimar regarded the project as a sign of friendship between Afghanistan and Germany.

Meanwhile, Balkh Governor Atta Mohammad Noor welcomed the project and said it would help facilitate trade between the two provinces.

The phase one and two of the project include lengthening the highway by 59kms and construction 50 small bridges.

The third and fourth phase of the project encompass extending the road by 23km and 17 km, respectively, at a total cost of 50mn Euros.