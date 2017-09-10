English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Ghani attends OIC meeting on science and technology in Astana

in Afghan Business

Ghani attends OIC meeting on science and technology in Astana
10 Sep, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani is attending the first Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan on science and technology.

Held from September 7-11 the Summit will discuss scientific and technical issues and strategies in the next 10 years.

According to a statement from the Afghan presidential palace, President Ghani will meet with a number of OIC member countries leaders on the sidelines of the science and technology meeting.

The event comes as the OIC strives to focus on promoting scientific and technical industries.
Tags assigned to this article:
Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Money safes were stolen before the fire blaze-Mandawi shopkeepers

Money safes were stolen before the fire blaze-Mandawi shopkeepers

The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries-ACCI along with the shopkeepers urged the government to launch a serious investigation of

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghan market leaders deny Reuters report on “Stalking the Taliban in Afghan Currency Markets”

Afghan market leaders deny Reuters report on “Stalking the Taliban in Afghan Currency Markets”

Afghan currency market officials strongly rejected a recent Reuters report alleging that Taliban are financed through some Afghan currency exchangers.

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan to host 8th SPECA meeting

Afghanistan to host 8th SPECA meeting

Afghanistan is ready to discharge its responsibilities as head of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading