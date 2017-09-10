Ghani attends OIC meeting on science and technology in Astana
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani is attending the first Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan on science and technology.
Held from September 7-11 the Summit will discuss scientific and technical issues and strategies in the next 10 years.
According to a statement from the Afghan presidential palace, President Ghani will meet with a number of OIC member countries leaders on the sidelines of the science and technology meeting.
The event comes as the OIC strives to focus on promoting scientific and technical industries.
