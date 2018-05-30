English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Ghani Bans Minister of Energy and Water from Traveling Abroad

in Afghan Business

Ghani Bans Minister of Energy and Water from Traveling Abroad
30 May, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has banned the leadership of Energy and Water Ministry from traveling abroad. 

The Ministry’s spokesperson Asif Ghafori said the leadership team of the Ministry was not allowed to travel abroad until the completion of some key projects. 

“No one is allowed to travel until the three-year work plan of the Machalgho dam and other projects of the Ministry is prepared and submitted to the Presidential Office,” said Ghafori.  

Some analysts claim that it is against the law, in terms of administrative or political matters, to deny a citizen the right to travel without a court order. 

Meanwhile, Ghafori said the order from the President was only meant to serve as a guidance for improving the affairs of the Ministry. 

However, the main reason behind the President’s order remains unclear.  A few days ago Energy and Water Minister Ali Ahmad Osmani was banned from traveling to Balkh by Kabul airport’s security officials. 

Previously, he was not allowed to participate in the inauguration of the TAPI project in Herat. 
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago “Individuals behind Kabul Bank’s collapse must be investigated”

“Individuals behind Kabul Bank’s collapse must be investigated”

The Independent Joint Anti-Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Committee criticized the special tribunal’s verdict handed down to the defendants of the

Afghan Business 3 years ago Distribution of saffron corms to farmers in Samangan province

Distribution of saffron corms to farmers in Samangan province

 The agriculture department in Samangan province has distributed 200kg saffron corms to eight farmers to grow in their fields and

Afghan Business 6 years ago Spanish government to inject 59.3bn Euros in Spanish banks

Spanish government to inject 59.3bn Euros in Spanish banks

In a bid to strengthen the viability and confidence in the Spanish banking sector, Spain’s government will need to inject

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading