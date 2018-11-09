English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Ghani Inaugurates 4 Major Development Projects In Daikundi

in Afghan Business

Ghani Inaugurates 4 Major Development Projects In Daikundi
09 Nov, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, accompanied by second VP Mohammad Sarwar Danish, arrived in the central Daikundi province to inaugurate some development projects. 

The projects include reconstruction of the 9-km road in the provincial capital Neilli, 5.5-megawatt solar power project, water reservoir scheme of Sokhtam Dam, and electricity supply project.

The president also held separate meetings with security officials, tribal elders, teachers and civil society activists.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago India allows duty-free imports from Afghanistan

India allows duty-free imports from Afghanistan

India announced Saturday that majority of agricultural imports from Afghanistan would be exempted of customs duty, in an attempt to

Afghan Business 6 years ago Kabul to witness 300 agriculture projects

Kabul to witness 300 agriculture projects

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock has planned 300 projects that would be launched in Kabul during the current

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan “truly open for business”

Afghanistan “truly open for business”

Afghanistan is building up its economy after over 30 years of conflict. President Ghani has put the economy high up

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading