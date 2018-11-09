Ghani Inaugurates 4 Major Development Projects In Daikundi

in Afghan Business

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, accompanied by second VP Mohammad Sarwar Danish, arrived in the central Daikundi province to inaugurate some development projects.

The projects include reconstruction of the 9-km road in the provincial capital Neilli, 5.5-megawatt solar power project, water reservoir scheme of Sokhtam Dam, and electricity supply project.

The president also held separate meetings with security officials, tribal elders, teachers and civil society activists.