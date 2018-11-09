Breaking News
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
Solar Power Project & Road Construction Project To Kick Off Soon in Ghor
Road Reconstruction to Benefit 22,000 Citizens in Samangan
Rehabilitated Irrigation Canal in Badakhshan benefits 4,200 Citizens
Survey Reveals Improvement in Afghans’ Confidence Toward Security, Economy
Afghanistan’s First-Ever Dog Shop Established in Kabul
Ghani Inaugurates 4 Major Development Projects In Daikundi
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, accompanied by second VP Mohammad Sarwar Danish, arrived in the central Daikundi province to inaugurate some development projects.
The projects include reconstruction of the 9-km road in the provincial capital Neilli, 5.5-megawatt solar power project, water reservoir scheme of Sokhtam Dam, and electricity supply project.
The president also held separate meetings with security officials, tribal elders, teachers and civil society activists.
