Ghani promises to build schools in Paktika using his own funds

in Afghan Business

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani pledged to use his own funds for construction of six schools in southeastern Paktika province.

A group of Paktika’s tribal leaders and MPs met with President Ghani to discuss challenges of the province.

Speaking on behalf of Paktika people, lawmaker Mahmood Sualimankhel said no major uplift projects had been implemented in the province.

He added that most roads connecting the provincial capital, Sharan, were blocked.

An official from the Presidential Palace explained the 72 uplift projects that the government has planned to carry out in Paktika.

Furthermore, President Ghani promised to build six schools in the province from his own funds and said construction of these schools would be launched soon.

Presently, there are 339 schools across the province, of which 26 are closed due to insecurity. No school exists in Khoshamand district.