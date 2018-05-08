English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Hydropower Plant in Feyzabad Benefits 60,000 people

in Afghan Business

Hydropower Plant in Feyzabad Benefits 60,000 people
08 May, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Constructions on the hydropower plant in Feyzabad will now resume after clarifying geological circumstances. The hydropower plant will provide electricity to Feyzabad’s entire population – in total about 60,000 people. 

The Afghan-German Cooperation funds the construction via KfW Development Bank at a total cost of AFN 3.7 billion. Constructions started in 2015 and shall be finished by December 2020.

The hydropower plant in Feyzabad will ensure that residents no longer have to rely on expensive and environmentally harmful diesel generators. Work to expand the municipal grid in the city of Feyzabad was completed recently. 

Once the new power plant is completed and connected to the municipal grid, up to 60,000 of Feyzabad’s residents (some 9,000 household connections) will benefit from electricity generated from renewable energy sources. The secure electricity supply will enable enterprises to increase their productivity and create new jobs.

 To ensure that Afghanistan’s electricity supply operates sustainably and efficiently in the long term, the German government is assisting Afghanistan with building decentralised electricity generation facilities based on renewable energy. Secure electricity helps to increase employment, promote economic growth and improve living conditions.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Power project in Nangarhar completed

Power project in Nangarhar completed

Cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, members of provincial council and DABS CEO attended the inaugural ceremony of the power project in Nangarhar

Afghan Business 2 years ago Turkmenistan fires the starting pistol on TAPI pipeline

Turkmenistan fires the starting pistol on TAPI pipeline

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdynukhamedov has ordered to begin work on the construction of the much-awaited Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline. Holding the world’s

Afghan Business 4 years ago US Gives $30 Million in Food Assistance to Vulnerable Afghans

US Gives $30 Million in Food Assistance to Vulnerable Afghans

Today, the United States will contribute an additional $30 million to help the United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) provide

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading