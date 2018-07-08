Breaking News
Ice Ball Fire Extinguisher Introduced in Afghanistan for the First Time
...
Kandahar Fruit Exporters Face Problems from Pakistan Amid Fruit Harvests
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Afghan Government Starts Work On $450mn Kandahar Dam Project
...
Afghanistan, Germany Strengthen Trade Ties Through the New Economic Council
...
Afghanistan to Implement World’s Advanced Technology to Ensure Transparency
...
Ice Ball Fire Extinguisher Introduced in Afghanistan for the First Time
An Afghan local company has imported one of the world’s fastest and strongest fire extinguishers called Ice Ball.
The product was introduced by Mohammad Tariq Totakhail, head of the private company, on Saturday in Kabul.
Totakhail said the product extinguishes fire automatically and effectively.
The product weighs 1.3kg and costs 4,000 AFN (approximately 55 USD), which is relatively cheaper than most fire extinguishers.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the company’s initiative and said the product has proven to prevent fire by up to 70% in foreign countries.
This comes as Afghan private market has suffered $250 million in losses due to fire incidents in the past 5 years.
Alokozay promised to collaborate with the importing company in introducing the product to the market.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghanistan’s economy to pick up pace in 2015 and 2016
According to a latest report by the World Bank, Afghanistan’s economic growth would rise to around 5% in 2015 and
Australia resents Afghan government’s exit tax on their military equipment
The Australian government has strongly objected the tax imposed on their withdrawal of military equipment from Afghanistan. This comes as
Wardak to see four development projects
Work on four development projects-a polyclinic, a central statistics department, provincial secretariat and a recreational park- was launched in central