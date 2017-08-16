Improved irrigation canal to benefit over 7,500 people in Taloqan

in Afghan Business

Afghan authorities and the Afghan-German Cooperation signed a contract for the reparation and rehabilitation of the Gurg irrigation canal in Taloqan, Takhar’s provincial capital on Monday.

The eight kilometres long canal will increase the water supply for the Bangi district. As a result, 250 additional hectares of land will be farmable, bringing the total area of farmable land to 3,750 jerib (750 hectares).

More than 7,500 people will directly benefit from the activity.

The German government funds the construction works via the Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) at a cost of approximately AFN 40 million.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Fazlullah Mujaddidi, Takhar’s provincial governor, said: “The German Cooperation is very active in Afghanistan and we are thankful for their support. The new irrigation canal will improve the agricultural activities in the area and therefore the people’s economic condition.”

Currently, seasonal flooding severely damages the canal every year as the intake is built of soil and stone. The local population devotes a lot of time and resources to continuously repairing the canal. However, even when in good condition, the canal does not supply enough water to irrigate the surrounding agricultural land properly.

The new intake and improved canal will substantially increase the water supply’s capacity, resist damage from seasonal flooding, and safeguard agricultural areas, roads and residences. In addition, the canal will provide power to two hydroelectric stations and five flourmills.

The project also aims at strengthening the Taloqan River Basin Agency’s (TRBA) capacity to implement similar projects independently in the future. Besides gaining practical experience in developing and managing such projects, the TRBA will receive technical training, mentorship and support from RIDF experts throughout the projects’ implementation.

Eng. Mohammad Salim Akbar, director of TRBA, commented: “On behalf of the TRBA, the people and the water user association groups in the area, I would like to express my appreciation towards the German government for their great support to our department and the people of Takhar. We look forward to further fruitful cooperation.”

The RIDF is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), funded through KfW Development Bank, and implemented by Joint Venture Grontmij-GOPA-INTEGRATION, in partnership with the Afghan Ministries of Finance, Economy, Energy and Water, Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Education, Public Works and various provincial institutions. RIDF allows financial resource allocation by the respective Provincial Development Committees on provincial level, realising proposals of their provincial line departments.