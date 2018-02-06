India, Afghanistan sign aid package worth $31mn

in Afghan Business

The Indian government has pledged to provide USD 31mn worth of aid package for the implementation of 108 new development projects in Afghanistan.

An agreement to that effect was signed between the Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Manprett Vohra and different governmental institutions of Afghanistan in the presence of CEO Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday.

According to Economy Minister Mustafa Mastoor the projects will be covering different sectors, including health, energy and power, higher education, agriculture, rural development and sports in 31 different provinces.

India has so far invested over USD 2bn in various reconstruction and infrastructure projects since the oust of the Taliban regime.

The construction of the Salma Dam, the new Afghan parliament building and Zaranj-Delaram highway are some of the well-recognized investments made by the Indian government.