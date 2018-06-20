India Funds Projects Worth $4mn in Balkh

in Afghan Business

The foundation stones for two major projects worth around $4 million were laid in northern Balkh province by Indian ambassador to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The projects were a standard cricket ground and construction of 8.2 kilometers of road in Mazar-e-Sharif city, the provincial capital of Balkh.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial governor of Balkh province, Ishaq Rahgozar, said the two projects will be completed over a period of one year.

India has emerged as an important player in the ongoing reconstruction and development program of Afghanistan and has invested over $2 billion in various reconstruction and infrastructure projects.

Some of their major contributors include construction of the Salma Dam, the new Afghan parliament building and their Zaranj-Delaram highway.