India Funds Projects Worth $4mn in Balkh
The foundation stones for two major projects worth around $4 million were laid in northern Balkh province by Indian ambassador to Afghanistan on Wednesday.
The projects were a standard cricket ground and construction of 8.2 kilometers of road in Mazar-e-Sharif city, the provincial capital of Balkh.
Addressing the ceremony, the provincial governor of Balkh province, Ishaq Rahgozar, said the two projects will be completed over a period of one year.
India has emerged as an important player in the ongoing reconstruction and development program of Afghanistan and has invested over $2 billion in various reconstruction and infrastructure projects.
Some of their major contributors include construction of the Salma Dam, the new Afghan parliament building and their Zaranj-Delaram highway.
