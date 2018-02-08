India to invest over 1.7mn for development of cricket infrastructure in Afghanistan

Breaking News
The Indian government has committed to supporting cricket in Afghanistan by investing USD 1.765mn for the development of cricket infrastructure in Balkh, Kandahar and Logar provinces of Afghanistan.
A tri-lateral agreement was signed between the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the Afghan government and the Indian Embassy on Wednesday in Kabul.
According to a report by the ACB, the proposal for the mentioned projects was submitted earlier by ACB to the Ministry of Economics which was later approved by the Government of India in coordination with the esteemed Embassy of India in Kabul.
Earlier this week, the Indian government pledged to provide USD 31mn for the implementation of 108 projects in the country.
