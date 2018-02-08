English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

India to invest over 1.7mn for development of cricket infrastructure in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

India to invest over 1.7mn for development of cricket infrastructure in Afghanistan
08 Feb, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Indian government has committed to supporting cricket in Afghanistan by investing USD 1.765mn for the development of cricket infrastructure in Balkh, Kandahar and Logar provinces of Afghanistan.

A tri-lateral agreement was signed between the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the Afghan government and the Indian Embassy on Wednesday in Kabul.

According to a report by the  ACB, the proposal for the mentioned projects was submitted earlier by ACB to the Ministry of Economics which was later approved by the Government of India in coordination with the esteemed Embassy of India in Kabul.

Earlier this week, the Indian government pledged to provide USD 31mn for the implementation of 108 projects in the country.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan cricketAfghanistan sportsIndia aid to AfghanistanIndia cricket

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghanistan’s accession to WTO possible this year- Commerce Minister

Afghanistan’s accession to WTO possible this year- Commerce Minister

Commerce and Industries Minister Dr. Anwarul Haq Ahady said Afghanistan is likely to complete the accession process to the World

Afghan Business 6 years ago “The Chief of audit of Kabul Bank is a liar.” -President Karzai's brother

“The Chief of audit of Kabul Bank is a liar.” -President Karzai's brother

Mahmmood Karzai rejected the accusations regarding Kabul Bank issue. He said that poor management and inefficiency in the government have

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghan defense ministry hails cancellation of Italian planes purchase

Afghan defense ministry hails cancellation of Italian planes purchase

Afghan defense ministry has welcomes the decision of the U.S. on the cancellation of transportation aircraft purchase for the Afghan

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading