India offers 1000 scholarships for Afghan students for the academic year-2016

07 Dec, 2015 by
To further strengthen the close friendly relations between Afghanistan and India, the Government of India continues to offers 1000 student scholarships (ICCR) to the Afghan nationals under the Special Scholarship Scheme for pursuing Undergraduate, Postgraduate courses.

From last year, 20 of these slots are also offered for pursuing Ph.D. programs in the subjects such as Sociology, History, Finance, Economics, Agriculture etc.

The Scheme is implemented by Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Embassy of India in Kabul.

All desirous candidates are requested to approach Scholarship Division, Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) for seeking further information on procedure to apply for the scholarship for the academic year 2016 and pursue their goals in quest of knowledge in India.

The details of contact point in the MoHE are as under:

Naweedullah Naweed

Head of Undergraduate Scholarship Management Office

Ministry of Higher Education

Email: naweedullahh@gmail.com

Mobile: +93-79 7914237

Office: 020 25 10 580

Abdul Raouf Vedi

Head of Postgraduate Scholarship Management Office

Directorate of Foreign Relation & Cultural Affairs

Ministry of Higher Education

Email: raouf.vedi11@gmail.com

Mobile: +93-78 3 558 566

Office: 020 25 11 405
Afghan students in IndiaAFghanistan educationIndia-AfghanistanScholarships for Afghan students

  1. safi
    safi 9 December, 2015, 10:58

    Hello
    Hope Every one is fine
    Dears!
    We would like to have an opportunity for highier Education in India to work for the prosperity of our country,Inshallah every one would get way for studying in India through his or her abillity instead of relations.
    Thanks

  2. Khogyani
    Khogyani 9 December, 2015, 11:51

    where we can to apply for this scolership

  3. sharifa
    sharifa 10 December, 2015, 11:43

    Dear respected vedi,
    Can you please lets know that who are eligible and how we can apply?
    I would like to do my postgraduate degree in India.

    warm Regards,
    Sharifa

  4. Naveed
    Naveed 19 December, 2015, 11:55

    Salaam. Sir hope u r fine.
    I would like to apply for my postgraduate education. Lemme know what is the eligibility criterea and how can I apply for the desired scholarship. Thanks

  5. shafi ullah maihan
    shafi ullah maihan 19 January, 2016, 18:26

    hello everyone
    hope all is well
    my name is shafe ullha from helmand
    actually i was looking a head for getting a scholership
    my school percentage is 92.3%
    i have many diplomas from english
    i am really hopefull to get a scholership for studing abroad
    i will pay anything if it is required
    your sincerly
    shafe ullah maihan

  6. amanullah
    amanullah 1 June, 2016, 18:10

    i want scholarship in india

  7. attiqullah gulab
    attiqullah gulab 8 June, 2016, 01:30

    sir how we ccan apply for indain medical universty…

    • Wadsam
      Wadsam Author 8 June, 2016, 22:53

      Hi,

      You need to look that up online. We are only a news website and can’t help you with finding universities in India.

      Thank you and best of luck!

  8. abdul kabeer
    abdul kabeer 9 August, 2016, 23:55

    Salam alekom
    dear I have passed the exam two months ago and up to now I do not know I passed or not just wanna know when is the closing date of these scholarship for master degree

    Thanks

  9. Darwish
    Darwish 19 August, 2016, 15:35

    Assalam O Alaikum respected Vedi,
    Please let me know that who are eligible and how we can apply? I am currently studying in the last semester of my B.Sc (Hons) i.e 16 years education in Bacha Khan University, Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, Pakistan.
    I would like to study my postgraduate degree in India.

    Wish you best of luck.
    Regards,
    Muhammad Jawad.

  10. Sabawoon
    Sabawoon 22 October, 2016, 19:27

    Respected sir,
    Hope you are fine,feeling well.
    Sir, how i can apply for this kind of scholerships.
    Me, anayatullah from kandahar province and did graduation in business administration(B.com) with a percentage of 65.076%.
    I want to have masters degree in finance.
    How i can apply.????
    Thanks,
    Anayatullah

