Breaking News
Afghanistan’s exports up by 12%
...
Ghani suspends telecom minister over tax probe
...
‘Way of Pen’ society rallies to reopen schools in Kandahar
...
Workshops on role of gender in mining sector held in Kabul, Balkh and Herat
...
New garment factory employs 150 people in Balkh
...
Over 200 experts from all over Afghanistan attend M&E forum in Kabul
...
India offers 1000 scholarships for Afghan students for the academic year-2016
To further strengthen the close friendly relations between Afghanistan and India, the Government of India continues to offers 1000 student scholarships (ICCR) to the Afghan nationals under the Special Scholarship Scheme for pursuing Undergraduate, Postgraduate courses.
From last year, 20 of these slots are also offered for pursuing Ph.D. programs in the subjects such as Sociology, History, Finance, Economics, Agriculture etc.
The Scheme is implemented by Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Embassy of India in Kabul.
All desirous candidates are requested to approach Scholarship Division, Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) for seeking further information on procedure to apply for the scholarship for the academic year 2016 and pursue their goals in quest of knowledge in India.
The details of contact point in the MoHE are as under:
Naweedullah Naweed
Head of Undergraduate Scholarship Management Office
Ministry of Higher Education
Email: naweedullahh@gmail.com
Mobile: +93-79 7914237
Office: 020 25 10 580
Abdul Raouf Vedi
Head of Postgraduate Scholarship Management Office
Directorate of Foreign Relation & Cultural Affairs
Ministry of Higher Education
Email: raouf.vedi11@gmail.com
Mobile: +93-78 3 558 566
Office: 020 25 11 405
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Kandahar’s power department loses 20mn AFN every month
Kandahar’s power department officials claimed that the department faces millions of losses every month, as some government agencies and citizens
TAPI project in a limbo once again
The much-awaited Tajikistan-Turkmenistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project is once again in a limbo after Turkmenistan backed off from the project
New building for the Tribal Affairs Department inaugurated in Kunduz
A new building for the Department of Borders and Tribal Affairs was inaugurated in northern Kunduz province. Funded by the
Hello
Hope Every one is fine
Dears!
We would like to have an opportunity for highier Education in India to work for the prosperity of our country,Inshallah every one would get way for studying in India through his or her abillity instead of relations.
Thanks
where we can to apply for this scolership
Dear respected vedi,
Can you please lets know that who are eligible and how we can apply?
I would like to do my postgraduate degree in India.
warm Regards,
Sharifa
Hi,
You need to shoot an email to this guy vedi: raouf.vedi11@gmail.com
respected sir.. i m searching for medical scolarship… i need your help… plz help me… in searching or giving me a chance
Salaam. Sir hope u r fine.
I would like to apply for my postgraduate education. Lemme know what is the eligibility criterea and how can I apply for the desired scholarship. Thanks
hello everyone
hope all is well
my name is shafe ullha from helmand
actually i was looking a head for getting a scholership
my school percentage is 92.3%
i have many diplomas from english
i am really hopefull to get a scholership for studing abroad
i will pay anything if it is required
your sincerly
shafe ullah maihan
i want scholarship in india
sir how we ccan apply for indain medical universty…
Hi,
You need to look that up online. We are only a news website and can’t help you with finding universities in India.
Thank you and best of luck!
Salam alekom
dear I have passed the exam two months ago and up to now I do not know I passed or not just wanna know when is the closing date of these scholarship for master degree
Thanks
Assalam O Alaikum respected Vedi,
Please let me know that who are eligible and how we can apply? I am currently studying in the last semester of my B.Sc (Hons) i.e 16 years education in Bacha Khan University, Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, Pakistan.
I would like to study my postgraduate degree in India.
Wish you best of luck.
Regards,
Muhammad Jawad.
Respected sir,
Hope you are fine,feeling well.
Sir, how i can apply for this kind of scholerships.
Me, anayatullah from kandahar province and did graduation in business administration(B.com) with a percentage of 65.076%.
I want to have masters degree in finance.
How i can apply.????
Thanks,
Anayatullah