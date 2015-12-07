India offers 1000 scholarships for Afghan students for the academic year-2016

in Afghan Business

To further strengthen the close friendly relations between Afghanistan and India, the Government of India continues to offers 1000 student scholarships (ICCR) to the Afghan nationals under the Special Scholarship Scheme for pursuing Undergraduate, Postgraduate courses.

From last year, 20 of these slots are also offered for pursuing Ph.D. programs in the subjects such as Sociology, History, Finance, Economics, Agriculture etc.

The Scheme is implemented by Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Embassy of India in Kabul.

All desirous candidates are requested to approach Scholarship Division, Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) for seeking further information on procedure to apply for the scholarship for the academic year 2016 and pursue their goals in quest of knowledge in India.

The details of contact point in the MoHE are as under:

Naweedullah Naweed

Head of Undergraduate Scholarship Management Office

Ministry of Higher Education

Email: naweedullahh@gmail.com

Mobile: +93-79 7914237

Office: 020 25 10 580

Abdul Raouf Vedi

Head of Postgraduate Scholarship Management Office

Directorate of Foreign Relation & Cultural Affairs

Ministry of Higher Education

Email: raouf.vedi11@gmail.com

Mobile: +93-78 3 558 566

Office: 020 25 11 405