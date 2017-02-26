India plans to build low-cost houses for returnees in Afghanistan

Breaking News
The Indian government has considered building low-cost houses for Afghan refugees returning to the country from Pakistan and Iran.
The announcement was made by India’s joint secretary for development partnership agreement in Ministry of External Affairs, M Subbarayudu, on Saturday at a gathering for the first ever training batch of officers from Afghan Revenue Department, at National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT).
The Indian envoy did not provide any further information on the housing scheme for Afghanistan.
He added that his government would also focus on other sectors like irrigation and distribution of medicines.
In the meantime, the government of India announced a new aid package of $1 billion for the reconstruction of Afghanistan.
