English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

India plans to build low-cost houses for returnees in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

India plans to build low-cost houses for returnees in Afghanistan
26 Feb, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Indian government has considered building low-cost houses for Afghan refugees returning to the country from Pakistan and Iran.

The announcement was made by India’s joint secretary for development partnership agreement in Ministry of External Affairs, M Subbarayudu, on Saturday at a gathering for the first ever training batch of officers from Afghan Revenue Department, at National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT).

The Indian envoy did not provide any further information on the housing scheme for Afghanistan.

He added that his government would also focus on other sectors like irrigation and distribution of medicines.

In the meantime, the government of India announced a new aid package of $1 billion for the reconstruction of Afghanistan.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan housesAfghanistan housingIndia aid to Afghanistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 2 years ago Five roads in Kunduz city rehabilitated with German funds

Five roads in Kunduz city rehabilitated with German funds

German-funded Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) rehabilitated 5 roads inside Kunduz city. The roads were handed over to the local

Afghan Business 3 weeks ago Afghan marble traders sign multiple contracts at Indian tradeshow

Afghan marble traders sign multiple contracts at Indian tradeshow

Several USAID beneficiary traders of marble, onyx and lapis from Afghanistan signed a number of contracts this week with international

Afghan Business 5 years ago Key meeting on gas pipeline project in late May

Key meeting on gas pipeline project in late May

The Afghan minister of mines has held talks with senior officials in Ashgabat on a gas pipeline running from Turkmenistan

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading