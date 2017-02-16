Breaking News
Ghani discusses TAPI project with his Turkmen counterpart
...
Afghanistan ranked 163rd by the Index of Economic Freedom of Heritage Foundation
...
International Chamber of Commerce opens office in Kabul
...
Afghan women taking over kite making industry
...
Collecting old banknotes in 1 month is impossible: Afghan moneychangers
...
Pakistan’s cement exports to Afghanistan down by almost 11%
...
International Chamber of Commerce opens office in Kabul
The Office of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) was formally inaugurated in Kabul on Thursday in presence of senior government officials, including deputy foreign minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai.
Addressing the ceremony, Karzai said the ICC office in the capital city would further help the country to gain international credibility for its exports.
The ICC office would help encourage investment in the country and further connect Afghanistan with the international market.
The request of Afghan entrepreneurs for the establishment of ICC branch in Kabul was approved at the global conference in Brazil.
Headquartered in Paris, the ICC is the largest and the most diverse business organization in the world. The ICC has hundreds of thousands of member companies that represent more than 130 countries and a broad bouquet of business interests. The ICC encompasses a vast network of committees and experts within all industries in order to keep members fully informed on all issues that could affect them, and maintains contacts within the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and other intergovernmental agencies.
The basic purpose of ICC is to support economic growth through promoting trade and investment and facilitate economic services and goods in international markets.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Hundreds of families benefit from welfare projects in Nangarhar
With a cost of 8,867,000 AFN, seven projects of the National Solidarity Program of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and
Wheat production in Badghis has more than doubled this year
Adequate rainfall, absence of plant disease and distribution of improved seeds have boosted wheat yield in northwestern Badghis province. With
Kandahar exports $68mn in fresh and dried fruits this year
Afghanistan has witnessed a 21% increase in the export of fresh and dried fruits this year as compared to the