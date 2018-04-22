International community pledges support for Afghanistan’s economic reforms

in Afghan Business

Representatives from the international community attended a meeting in the Afghan embassy in Washington, D.C. where they pledged to support Afghanistan’s economic reforms agenda.

A statement released by the Afghan embassy said the meeting was attended by Afghan Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi and representatives of the USAID and the World Bank and of major economies, including EU, UK, Sweden, Denmark, Australia and Canada.

The attendees discussed Afghanistan’s Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) and Afghanistan’s preparation for the upcoming Geneva conference.

Hakimi briefed them about the progress in implementation of Afghanistan’s reform agenda over the past two years and economic activities and assured that Afghanistan kept its promises within the National Framework as pledged at the Brussels Conference.

Highlighting some of the achievements of his ministry, Hakimi said a new system for revenue collection was being established to boost the country’s annual revenue from six billion Afghanis to nine billion Afghanis.