English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Iran interested in investing in Herat mining project

in Afghan Business

Iran interested in investing in Herat mining project
25 Mar, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Iran wants to invest in Sangan iron ore mine of Herat province, located in bordering areas between Afghanistan and Iran.

The neighboring country has ended the mineral resource from Sangan iron ore on its soil and is willing to invest in the Afghanistan part of the iron ore mine to fulfill its need of raw materials for its factories.

The two countries have yet to reach an agreement on where to process the mineral resource.

Afghan acting minister of mines Nargis Nehan said that based on Afghanistan’s policy extracted mineral resources should be processed inside Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Ambassador in Kabul Mohammad Reza Bahrami said the two countries had started talks on Iranian investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector.

“We have held talks with Afghanistan’s government on investment in mines in the country, particularly the Sangan mine,” he said.

According to Press TV of Iran, of the 2.7 billion tons of iron ore reserves in Iran, one billion tons are in Sangan which has already used up USD 1 billion of investment to operate.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan iron oreAfghanistan mineral resourceAfghanistan natural resources

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Major ring road in Kunduz reconstructed

Major ring road in Kunduz reconstructed

A major ring road in Kunduz province has been reconstructed and inaugurated with financial collaboration from Germany. Costing USD 6mn,

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghans to have their first computerized ID's in January

Afghans to have their first computerized ID's in January

Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Eng. Amirzai Sangin announced on Wednesday that the issuance of the first ever computerized

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghanistan’s economy becoming less reliant on narcotics

Afghanistan’s economy becoming less reliant on narcotics

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Afghan economy’s reliance on opium production has declined in

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading