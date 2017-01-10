English | دری
Japan pledges support to expand Chabahar port

Japan pledges support to expand Chabahar port
10 Jan, 2017
The Japanese government has reached an agreement with New Delhi on working for the expansion of Chabahar Port in Iran.

This announcement was made by Japan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kentaro Sonoura during his meeting with Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in ARG Palace on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Presidential Palace, the two parties conferred on regional cooperation, Afghan peace projects and major economic projects.

Sonoura assured the Afghan government that Japan was committed to supporting Afghanistan in its economic development.

The Japanese envoy further announced that Japan plans to provide about USD 162mn to help the country improve its security situation.

At a donors’ meeting in Belgium in October last year, Japan pledged to provide up to about 1.4 billion dollars for Afghanistan by 2020.

He asked President Ghani to implement the reforms necessary for improving the country’s security situation through effective use of the financial assistance from Japan.
