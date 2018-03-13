Japan provides $1mn for demining projects in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The Japanese government is providing over USD 1mn to clear landmines in Panjshir and Parwan provinces of Afghanistan.

An agreement to that effect was signed between the Japanese Embassy in Kabul and two Afghan companies.

The demining projects aim to clear over 1.5mn square meters of land.

The Afghan Directorate for Mine Action Coordination (DMAC) head Mohammad Hamid Wardak said the implementation of the projects will help enable government to implement development projects properly and create more agricultural fields and residential areas.

Meanwhile, the livestock department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock has welcomed this agreement and believes demining projects not only improve live of people but also preserve the life of animals.

It’s worthwhile to mention that Japan has provided over USD 6bn to Afghanistan since 2001.