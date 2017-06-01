Kabul explosion inflicts a financial loss of $10mn

Breaking News
The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has estimated the financial loss caused by yesterday’s explosion at USD 10mn.
“The private sector has suffered a loss of USD 10mn as a result of the attack,” said Siyamuddin Pesarlay, ACCI spokesperson.
The ACCI warned that investors might leave Afghanistan if these attacks are not prevented.
Meanwhile, Kabul municipality claims that the financial loss is around 4 billion Afghanis.
The municipality sent 500 employees to clean up the area after the attack.
Hotels, banks and telecommunication companies that were in the vicinity have been damaged the most.
A huge suicide truck bomb exploded in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul city near the German Embassy and the Afghan presidential palace on Wednesday morning.
The area is considered one of the most secure areas of Kabul and also one of the busiest. The streets were packed with commuters, women shopping and children going to school.
The blast came a few days into the holy month of Ramadan and is one of the deadliest strikes in the long Afghan war.
