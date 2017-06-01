English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Kabul explosion inflicts a financial loss of $10mn

in Afghan Business

Kabul explosion inflicts a financial loss of $10mn
01 Jun, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has estimated the financial loss caused by yesterday’s explosion at USD 10mn.

“The private sector has suffered a loss of USD 10mn as a result of the attack,” said Siyamuddin Pesarlay, ACCI spokesperson.

The ACCI warned that investors might leave Afghanistan if these attacks are not prevented.

Meanwhile, Kabul municipality claims that the financial loss is around 4 billion Afghanis.

The municipality sent 500 employees to clean up the area after the attack.

Hotels, banks and telecommunication companies that were in the vicinity have been damaged the most.

A huge suicide truck bomb exploded in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul city near the German Embassy and the Afghan presidential palace on Wednesday morning.

The area is considered one of the most secure areas of Kabul and also one of the busiest. The streets were packed with commuters, women shopping and children going to school.

The blast came a few days into the holy month of Ramadan and is one of the deadliest strikes in the long Afghan war.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan economyAfghanistan warKabul blastKabul explosion

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago First Afghan-German Mining Resource Dialog held in Berlin

First Afghan-German Mining Resource Dialog held in Berlin

Finance Minister Hazrat Omar Zakhilwa attended the “First Afghan-German Mineral Resource Dialog “in Berlin, Germany. The senior level Afghan delegate

Afghan Business 4 years ago Supreme Foundation donates essential classroom supplies and textbooks to Educational Center in Kabul

Supreme Foundation donates essential classroom supplies and textbooks to Educational Center in Kabul

Around 70 per cent of Afghanistan’s population is under the age of 25; education is key tool for future stability.

Afghan Business 2 years ago Afghan job seekers preparing to enter labor force

Afghan job seekers preparing to enter labor force

More than 50 chancellors and leaders of private universities and higher education institutes met to discuss ways to prepare a

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading