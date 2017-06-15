Kabul to have its first metro bus system
Kabul municipality unveiled the city’s first metro bus system– the first major urban public transportation scheme in the country– on Thursday.
The first phase of the project, running from Sarai Shamali to Baraki Square, will be operational in 2018.
According to Kabul’s acting mayor Abdullah Habibzai, Kabul will have 111 kilometers of metro bus system within the next three years.
Habibzai said the metro bus system will cut down on the city’s traffic which has become a never-ending challenge.
The municipality also signed an agreement for the construction of 285 kilometers in roads in Kabul with a private company.
Habibzai said the construction of the roads will monitored electronically to make sure they are built properly.
“For the first time we will be able to monitor a project electronically. Everyone will have access to our website to assess the contracts and oversee the progress of the contract, including the citizens,” said Habibzai.
Meanwhile, second vice president Mohammad Sarwar Danish called for transparency in revenue collection system of Kabul municipality to improve services.
Related Articles
Japan donates USD 116.9mn for 4 projects
Japan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Hiroshi Takahashi signed a fresh contract worth USD 116.9mn with Afghan Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Zalmai
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan’s fears over Dasu Dam project
Afghanistan has recently urged World Bank to halt funding of the Dasu Dam Hydropower Project in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, objecting
22 midwives graduated from community midwifery education program
Upon completion of two years training, 22 midwives graduated from SCA Community Midwifery Education (CME) program in Sar-e-Pul province. The