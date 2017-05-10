Kabul holds sustainable energy awareness campaign

in Afghan Business

From 8th to 11th of May, the Afghanistan Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW 2017) takes place in Kabul. The campaign, organized by the Afghan Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) and Afghan-German Cooperation program for the institutional development of energy, aims at raising awareness on “energy efficiency” and “renewable energy”.

“Electricity is the base for security, education, health, transport, infrastructure and economic development. Afghanistan offers renewable energy, even to export to other countries. Until we can use these, we need to save energy and use it efficiently and wisely: not for lightning, cooking and heating only. Let’s try to use it for productive purposes, too, in order to contribute to the development of our country”. He added: “This is the first campaign in Afghanistan where I can see that many university students and young people participating,” said CEO Abdullah Abdullah.

Minister of Energy and Water Ali Ahmad Osmani on his part said: “Our country depends on imported electricity and we pay a lot to the countries we buy electricity from. Let’s save financial resources due to a more efficient use of electricity, also trying to use available resources, such as the sun, water and wind to be producer of energy, not only a buyer.”

ASEW 2017 showcases various events: presentations, panel discussions and technical workshops. Throughout the week, various renewable energy technologies will be publicly exhibited. ASEW events elaborate on planning, financing, developing renewable energy projects, practical approaches and raising awareness about the importance of renewable energy. Campaign events target the Afghan public as well as politicians and representatives from the private sector.

Recently, the Afghan government launched a five-year energy sector development plan, which aims at generating 500 megawatt of energy from renewable energy sources. Even though Afghanistan has a vast potential for renewable energy, many Afghans currently have no access to electricity. Making use of Afghanistan’s potential will help ensuring electricity access for all Afghans in the future.

The Director of the National Environment Protection Agency (NEPA), Mustafa Zahir, said: “Using clean energy from renewable resources will protect our country and our planet. This event can be a big opportunity to encourage our people, policy makers, businessmen and community representatives to use the sun and other renewable resources such as water, wind as resources for electricity.”

As part of Germany’s cooperation with Afghanistan, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH has supported the Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) to promote renewable energy in Afghanistan since 2003. Financed by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), GIZ provides policy advisory services and technical support for the ministry’s institutional and organizational development.