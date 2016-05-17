English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Kabul University launches MBA program

in Afghan Business

Kabul University launches MBA program
17 May, 2016 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Kabul University, one of the renowned universities in Afghanistan, is officially launching its Master of Business Administration (MBA) program on Wednesday with financial collaboration from the USAID’s Support and Workforce Development Program.

The MBA degree is implemented by the USAID’s University Support and Workforce Development Program and Kabul University Faculty of Economics, with the technical assistance from the Ball State University, an accredited, state-assisted university Muncie, Indiana in the USA.

The MBA program is designed to target the essential managerial, strategic and analytical needs of public and private sector entities in Afghanistan.

The program’s primary objective is to prepare students to acquire knowledge, skills, and abilities to maximize their effectiveness as managers and leaders in a globally competitive business environment and society.

The new MBA program will provide a rigorous and demanding academic experience in graduate management education, and will involve two years of evening study.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
AFghanistan educationAfghanistan higher educationBall state universityKabul UniversityMBA program in Kabul university

Related Articles

Afghan Business 2 years ago 5th Afghan-Turk International Expo to be held in Kabul

5th Afghan-Turk International Expo to be held in Kabul

Kabul is hosting Afghan-Turk International Expo on 21-24 April, 2015 for the fifth time. The event is organized by the

Afghan Business 4 years ago India, Iran set to ink agreement on transiting goods to Afghanistan

India, Iran set to ink agreement on transiting goods to Afghanistan

India is set to sign an agreement with Iran on transporting goods to Afghanistan and to invest over USD 100mn

Afghan Business 1 year ago Kabul electricity could be restored in 8 hours

Kabul electricity could be restored in 8 hours

Officials of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s national electricity company, said on Tuesday its technical team could restore supply

1 comment

Write a comment
  1. Shams
    Shams 1 February, 2017, 11:55

    its one the great ambitions of mine to join Kabul University’s MBA program, I wish I could do it.

    Reply this comment

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading