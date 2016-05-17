Kabul University launches MBA program

in Afghan Business

Kabul University, one of the renowned universities in Afghanistan, is officially launching its Master of Business Administration (MBA) program on Wednesday with financial collaboration from the USAID’s Support and Workforce Development Program.

The MBA degree is implemented by the USAID’s University Support and Workforce Development Program and Kabul University Faculty of Economics, with the technical assistance from the Ball State University, an accredited, state-assisted university Muncie, Indiana in the USA.

The MBA program is designed to target the essential managerial, strategic and analytical needs of public and private sector entities in Afghanistan.

The program’s primary objective is to prepare students to acquire knowledge, skills, and abilities to maximize their effectiveness as managers and leaders in a globally competitive business environment and society.

The new MBA program will provide a rigorous and demanding academic experience in graduate management education, and will involve two years of evening study.