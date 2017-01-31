Kabul’s German-supported schools start a new admission process

in Afghan Business

German-supported schools in Kabul: the Amani boys’ school, the Lycée Jamhuriat and the Aishe-e Durani girls’ school, started their admission process for future students.

During the upcoming eight days 190 fourth grade applicants will be assessed through a computer-based test. The new system, developed with the support of the Afghan-German Cooperation, uses objective criteria based on international standards.

The new admission process aims at finding the most promising and talented children from the entire country. It tests the children’s intelligence, working memory and problem-solving skills without requiring prior reading or writing skills. The purpose of this is to give all students the same chances, independent of their former education.

“I appreciate the test as it helps to find the most talented children who will get a chance to receive education from a very good school. This transparent approach motivates the children to focus on their studies and perform well,” said Ghulam Dastagir, the father of one of the applicants.

Paul Glause, the head of the program supporting these schools, said: “Education paves the way for a better future. We are very happy that this newly developed admission system, objective criteria will decide on the children’s admission to these high-quality schools. Every child now has a fair chance to be admitted – no matter the social or educational background.”

The children who pass the test will receive high quality education in one of the three German-supported schools in Kabul. The Lycée Jamhuriat as well as the Aishe-e Durani and Amani school are currently implementing reforms in order to further improve teaching quality. Teachers and support staff have received special training, including courses on various teaching methods for various subjects such as mathematics, informatics, English and German.

Well-equipped laboratories and gyms are now available in all three schools. Further improvements, such as all-day schooling, the extension of teaching weeks from 26 to 38 hours a week and a heating system that will allow students to attend school throughout the entire year, are planned to be implemented this year.

All restructuring efforts comply with the Afghan Ministry of Education’s National Education Strategic Plan III. To plan and implement the necessary changes, the German programme for strengthening the aforementioned schools has provided technical and financial support.

The Afghan-German Cooperation’s project Strengthening of German-supported Schools in Kabul (SGS) aims at improving the overall quality of education. For this purpose, three secondary schools in Kabul are undergoing reforms to become model schools: the Amani boys’ school, the Lycée Jamhuriat and the Aishe-e Durani girls’ school. They receive support in improving their facilities and curricula as well as in enhancing teachers’ skills. In the future, a newly established organisation, the Afghan Education for Excellence Organization (AEFEO), will assume this responsibility.