Kabul’s metro bus service project to conclude in 1.5 years

in Afghan Business

The Kabul municipality announced Tuesday that the metro bus service project is expected to be concluded within the next one and a half years.

Kabul Mayor Abdullah Habibzai said the first phase of the project will cover 8 kilomters route between Deh Afghanan area and Sara-e-Shamali. The route for the second phase of the project starts from Baraki and connects with Deh Afghanan area, covering Koteh Sangi and Deh Mazang.

“Metro bus service is used in many countries. The project is being implemented in Kabul to help provide better transportation facilities to the residents,” said Habibzai.

He added that around 111 kilometers of the city will be covered with metro bus service in the next phases which will include Dar-ul-Aman, Karte-e-Naw, and Dasht-e-Barchi in the west.