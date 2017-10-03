Breaking News
Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce & Industries officially launched
...
Kam Air kicks off Delhi, Mazar direct flights
...
Afghan central bank invests $50mn in US stock market
...
Afghanistan, India strengthen economic bond through Trade and Investment Show
...
Microfinance training program assists young Afghan women enter financial sector
...
Milk processing complex worth $12mn to be built in Kabul
...
Kam Air kicks off Delhi, Mazar direct flights
Afghan private airline company, Kam Air, kicked off the first direct flight between Mazar-e-Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, and New Delhi, capital city of India, on Monday.
According to the officials, two flights will take place between Mazar city and New Delhi on a weekly basis.
Indian Consul General in Mazar, Mansih Grover, welcomed the launch of the flights and said the new flight route would further boost connectivity between the two countries.
He further added that the flights were launched in response to the call by residents in the north for direct flights to New Delhi from Mazar and hoped that the flights would resolve issues of the travelers traveling to India for treatment purposes.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Asif, head of the Mawlana Jalaluddin Balkhi Airport in Mazar, said cargo flights from Mazar to foreign countries would be launched in the near future for the transport of agricultural products.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Rare natural resources discovered in 24 regions of Afghanistan
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has completed 70% of survey for the purpose of detecting and obtaining information on Afghanistan’s
Government working to provide more information to people through technology
Ministry of Information and Technology has undertaken programs aimed at enhancing capacities to ensure good governance through cellular phones. According
Afghanistan central bank dismisses SIGAR’s report regarding possible banking crisis
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Afghanistan’ central bank, rejects reports by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) that has