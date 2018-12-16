Breaking News
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Korea Donates $2.2mn To Support Drought Victims in Afghanistan
...
Nepal to benefit from SAARC Development Fund
...
40,000 Residents in Balkh To Benefit From New Electricity Distribution
...
Inauguration of Lapis Lazuli Corridor
...
Afghanistan’s Unemployment Rate of 30% is Highest in the World
...
Korea Donates $2.2mn To Support Drought Victims in Afghanistan
The People and Government of Republic of Korea has donated around USD 2.2 million to support vulnerable children and women affected by displacement due to drought, UNICEF said Sunday.
This comes as around 83,000 families across the country are in need of assistance to fight back cold and hunger during the harsh winter season.
“Years of conflict,displacement and growing poverty, compounded by the unprecedented drought this year, have made the situation quite critical, especially for vulnerable families. This contribution could not have been more timely. With the onset of the winter the situation is quite dire,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF Afghanistan Representative.
“Thanks to the generous financial contribution from the People and Government of Republic of Korea, children and their families can be protected from the winter cold.”
According to a statement released by UNICEF, the contribution will protect 21,000 families, more than half are children, from the harsh winter season.
The statement further added that amidst the harshest conditions of the winter so far, UNICEF with the generous support of our donors, has delivered to an estimated 21,000 conflict and natural disaster affected families (58% being children) in the worst affected provinces of Herat, Badghis and Ghor, a package of essential non-food items including blankets, family kits including kitchen sets, tarpaulins and children winter clothing kits.
Over 3 million people including an estimated 1.6 million children are affected by the impact of drought across the country. The number of food insecure population is likely to increase to over 6 million people during the winter season, UNICEF added.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghan government to deliver 10,000 tons of seeds to farmers
The Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) will distribute 10,000 tons of improved seeds along with fertilizers to
Investigation on Former Head of Pashtanay Bank was non-transparent and unjust
After Hayatullah Dayani, the former head of Pashtanay Bank, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for embezzlement and corruption,
Saudi’s recent air traffic regulation could pose problems to Afghan airlines
Saudi Arabia has passed new regulations that disallow aircrafts over 25 years old from flying to any location in the