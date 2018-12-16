Korea Donates $2.2mn To Support Drought Victims in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The People and Government of Republic of Korea has donated around USD 2.2 million to support vulnerable children and women affected by displacement due to drought, UNICEF said Sunday.

This comes as around 83,000 families across the country are in need of assistance to fight back cold and hunger during the harsh winter season.

“Years of conflict,displacement and growing poverty, compounded by the unprecedented drought this year, have made the situation quite critical, especially for vulnerable families. This contribution could not have been more timely. With the onset of the winter the situation is quite dire,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF Afghanistan Representative.

“Thanks to the generous financial contribution from the People and Government of Republic of Korea, children and their families can be protected from the winter cold.”

According to a statement released by UNICEF, the contribution will protect 21,000 families, more than half are children, from the harsh winter season.

The statement further added that amidst the harshest conditions of the winter so far, UNICEF with the generous support of our donors, has delivered to an estimated 21,000 conflict and natural disaster affected families (58% being children) in the worst affected provinces of Herat, Badghis and Ghor, a package of essential non-food items including blankets, family kits including kitchen sets, tarpaulins and children winter clothing kits.

Over 3 million people including an estimated 1.6 million children are affected by the impact of drought across the country. The number of food insecure population is likely to increase to over 6 million people during the winter season, UNICEF added.