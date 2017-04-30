Kunduz’s transport revenue goes up despite insecurity

in Afghan Business

The transport department of northern Kunduz province has collected 11.8mn Afn in revenue this year which surpasses last year’s revenue target.

The provincial capital Kunduz City has seen repeated bouts of heavy fighting recently. It fell briefly to the Taliban in 2015 and then once again in 2016 when the militants attacked the city from all four directions.

Despite the damage caused to the economy, the transport department of the province has witnessed a surge in this year’s revenue.

The department’s revenue stood at 11mn Afghanis last year.